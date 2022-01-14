SASKATOON - Hat tricks by Austin Staats and Wesley Berg powered the San Diego Seals to a 12-11 win over the Saskatchewan Rush in National Lacrosse League action on Friday.
Mac O'Keefe, Dane Dobbie and Jeremy Noble added two goals apiece for the Seals (3-1), who stretched their win streak to three straight games.
Robert Church had three goals for the Rush (1-3), while Dan Linter and Mark Matthews each scored two, and Matt Beers, Mike Messenger, Ryan Keenan and Ryan Dilks all contributed singles.
Saskatchewan's Adam Shute had 38 saves in the loss and Justin Geddie stopped 42 shots for San Diego.
The game featured an action-packed third quarter with the Rush scoring six goals and the Seals netting another five.
San Diego was 3 for 4 on the power play and Saskatchewan went 2 for 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.