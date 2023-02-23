Hamilton Tiger-Cats deal veteran quarterback Dane Evans to B.C. Lions

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) makes a pass during second quarter CFL Eastern semi-final football action against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Montreal. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded former starting quarterback Dane Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 ryr

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded former starting quarterback Dane Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

Hamilton receives a conditional 2024 fourth-round selection for Evans, who started for the Ticats in their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021).

The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent.

But the Ticats (8-10) finished third in the East Division last season before losing 28-17 to the Montreal Alouettes in the conference semifinal.

Evans' fate was sealed last month when Hamilton went all-in with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, signing the two-time CFL outstanding player to a three-year deal roughly two months after acquiring Mitchell's rights from the Calgary Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you