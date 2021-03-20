Gallant and Peterman defeat Sahaidak and Lott at Canadian mixed doubles championship

Brett Gallant, left, and Jocelyn Peterman work a rock in the house as Tyrel Griffith and Nancy Faye Martin, right, look on during the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships gold medal game at Willie O'Ree Place, in Fredericton, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3 on Saturday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

CALGARY - Defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3 on Saturday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The Peterman-Gallant duo scored three points in the third end and added a deuce in the sixth end.

Both teams were left with 2-1 records in Pool A. Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding lead at 3-0.

Four more draws were scheduled for later Saturday at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs on Tuesday. The gold-medal game is set for Thursday.

The winners earn $50,000 and will represent Canada at the world championship if the World Curling Federation names a date and location for the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

