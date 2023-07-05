Jets sign defenceman Samberg to two-year contract

Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a two-year, US$2.8-million contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a two-year, US$2.8-million contract.

The 24-year-old from Hermantown, Minn., had two goals and six assists in 63 regular-season games with the Jets last season.

He also appeared in five playoff games.

Samberg was selected by the Jets in the second round, 43rd overall, at the 2017 NHL draft.

He represented the United States at the 2023 world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia, where he had a goal and three assists in 10 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

