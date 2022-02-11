CP NewsAlert: Canada wins bronze in mixed team snowboard cross NewsAlert: Canada wins bronze in mixed team SBX Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZHANGJIAKOU, China - Canada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Snowboard Bronze Medal Sport Canada Olympics Zhangjiakou China Beijing Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSoccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three yearsThe enemy facing us is COVID, not the mandatesNo need to fly to Vegas to get marriedCar torched outside Penticton homeless shelterCold case finally closed8 more dead in local outbreaksOIB eyes cutting-edge drug treatment centreHouse arrest for child porn collector2022 Inked Magazine CoverGirl competitionOttawa mayor declares state of emergency as police crackdown on convoy supplies Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Canada's Grondin and O'Dine win bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler OHL roundup: Bulldogs win seventh straight QMJHL roundup: Olympiques beat Remparts 4-2 CP NewsAlert: Canada wins bronze in mixed team snowboard cross Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge