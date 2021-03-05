Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, at center looking up, celebrates with his teammates after scoring during overtime in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference semifinals against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, in this Wednesday, May 29, 2013, file photo. The Blackhawks won 2-1. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday, March 5, 2021, he’s unable to continue playing hockey because of injury. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)