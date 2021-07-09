Lovett takes silver, Arop races to bronze, De Grasse fourth in Monaco Diamond League

Django Lovett, from Surrey, B.C., clears 2.29m on his way to winning the Men's High Jump final on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in Montreal. Lovett captured silver in the men's high jump while Marco Arop narrowly missed the Canadian record in winning bronze in men's 800 metres at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz