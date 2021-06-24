Canadian Vasek Pospisil loses quarterfinal match at Wimbledon tune-up event

Vasek Pospisil reacts during a match against Milos Raonic during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig

 JJ

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom - Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in quarterfinal play at the Viking International on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Pospisil, from Vancouver, could not capitalize on his lone break-point opportunity against the world No. 18 at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

De Minaur converted on three of six break-point chances.

The Australian will face Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the semifinals of the Wimbledon tune-up tourney.

Wimbledon's main draw starts on Monday.

