Lawsuit, countersuit stemming from NBA Finals altercation involving Ujiri dropped

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, center left, walking with guard Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on June 13, 2019. A California law enforcement officer has dropped his lawsuit against Ujiri that stemmed from an altercation at the 2019 NBA Finals. Lawyers for Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland and his wife, Kelly Strickland, filed for dismissal Wednesday in a California district court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Avelar