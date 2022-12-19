Righty Chris Bassitt has high expectations for Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. Bassitt can't wait to slot into the Toronto Blue Jays' new-look rotation. The right-handed starting pitcher met with Toronto media on Monday, three days after officially signing with the team as a free agent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo