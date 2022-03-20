Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott (23) protects the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet (12) chases during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Dermott from the Leafs for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft on Sunday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn