Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest

Brentford's newly signed Danish player Christian Eriksen smiles as he poses for photographs with a team shirt during his official presentation at the Community Stadium, in London, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Eriksen has signed with Brentford until the end of the season, almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship. It will be a remarkable playing comeback to the English Premier League for the Denmark playmaker, who has said he was essentially dead for five minutes after collapsing in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)