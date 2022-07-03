Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

Second placed Mia Vallee of Canada reacts to her final result after the women's diving 3m springboard final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Vallee and her partner Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petr David Josek