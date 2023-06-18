Canada's Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes win gold at Beach Pro Tour Challenge event

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes in action with then-teammate Sarah Pavan, right, during their quarter final game at the Elite Beach Pro Tour, in Gstaad, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Humana-Paredes and her new teammate Brandie Wilkerson won their first Beach Pro Tour gold medal as a team on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Peter Schneider