Deguchi beats fellow Canadian Klimkait to win gold at Grand Slam judo event

Gold medalist Christa Deguchi of Canada poses during the medal ceremony for women's -57kg competition at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Deguchi clamied the women's under-57 kilogram gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam judo tournament Friday with a win over fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hussein Sayed