Karin Harjo becomes head coach of Canada's women's Alpine ski team

Karin Harjo poses in Pyeongchang, South Korea, at the 2018 Olympics in this handout photo received March 30, 2022. Karin Harjo is the new head coach of Canada's women's Alpine ski team.Harjo becomes the first-ever woman to lead a national ski team at the World Cup level. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Karin Harjo **MANDATORY CREDIT**