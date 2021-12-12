Tiger-Cats suffer heartbreaking overtime loss to Bombers in home Grey Cup

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) hugs linebacker Curtis Newton (44) after a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. After forcing overtime in a seesaw game, the Ticats were beaten 33-25 in overtime before a Tim Hortons Field record crowd of 26,324 on a windy night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn