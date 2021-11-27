TAIZICHENG, China - Canada's Brady Leman took the silver medal in men's competition Saturday at the season-opening World Cup skicross event at the Secret Garden ski resort.
Leman, the defending Olympic champion, finished second in a photo finish behind Russia's Sergey Ridzik. Bastien Midol of France took bronze.
Leman is looking to stay healthy as he gears up for the 2022 Beijing Games. The Calgary native was involved in a nasty cycling accident in May 2020, and suffered a season-ending injury when he crashed out of a World Cup race in February.
In women's competition, Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., won the small final to finish fifth.
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won gold, followed by Switzerland's Fanny Smith and France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel.
Secret Garden will host freestyle ski and snowboard events at the Beijing Winter Games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.