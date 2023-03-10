Ontario's McEwen and Wild Card 1's Bottcher win qualifier games at Brier

Ontario skip Mike McEwan celebrates after defeating Alberta’s Kevin Koe in playoff action at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. on Friday March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

LONDON, Ont. - Ontario's Mike McEwen and Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher are moving on to the final four at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen beat Alberta's Kevin Koe 9-8 and Bottcher topped Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan 8-5 in today's crossover elimination games at Budweiser Gardens.

They will advance to the four-team Page playoffs with seeding games scheduled for the evening.

Unbeaten Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone and Team Canada's Brad Gushue earned byes after leading their respective nine-team pools in round-robin play.

Dunstone will play Bottcher in one seeding game and Gushue, the defending champion, will face McEwen in the other. The winners advance to the 1-2 Page game on Saturday and the losers fall to the 3-4 game.

The semifinal and final will be played Sunday. The winning team will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

