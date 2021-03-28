After tough run with Sabres, Staal looking forward to fresh start in Montreal

Buffalo Sabres forward Eric Staal (12) and Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick (19) works for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Staal says this NHL season hasn't been easy, between leaving his family in Minnesota and suffering through defeat after defeat with the Sabres., byt the veteran forward is looking forward to a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeffrey T. Barnes