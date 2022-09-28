Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series by issuing a $2 coin, shown in a handout photo, celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mint **MANDATORY CREDIT**