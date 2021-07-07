Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Nathan Hirayama, right, dives to score a try in front of South Africa's Sakoyisa Makata during the bronze medal match at the Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Vancouver, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will land in the the deep end at Tokyo Olympics, opening against Rio 2016 runner-up Britain before facing defending Olympic champion Fiji.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck