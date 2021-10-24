Sunday's Games
NHL
Boston 4 San Jose 3
Nashville 5 Minnesota 2
Detroit 6 Chicago 3
N.Y. Islanders 2 Vegas 0
---
AHL
Bridgeport 3 Laval 0
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 2
Springfield 4 Providence 1
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Toronto 3 Cleveland 2
Texas 6 Tucson 2
Abbotsford 3 Henderson 0
---
NBA
Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 95
Philadelphia 115 Oklahoma City 103
Boston 107 Houston 97
Orlando 110 New York 104
Golden State 119 Sacramento 107
L.A. Lakers 121 Memphis 118
---
MLS
Austin FC 2 Houston 1
New England 2 Orlando City 2
---
NFL
Atlanta 30 Miami 28
Cincinnati 41 Baltimore 17
Green Bay 24 Washington 10
N.Y. Giants 25 Carolina 3
New England 54 N.Y. Jets 13
Tennessee 27 Kansas City 3
L.A. Rams 28 Detroit 19
Las Vegas 33 Philadelphia 22
Arizona 31 Houston 5
Tampa Bay 38 Chicago 3
Indianapolis 30 San Francisco 18
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.