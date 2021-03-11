Light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov one of three Canadians on weekend UFC card

Light Heavyweight fighter Misha Cirkunov is seen during the UFC official weight in in Richmond, B.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. After a couple of injury-related delays, Canadian Misha Cirkunov returns to action Saturday against Ryan (Superman) Spann in a battle of ranked light-heavyweight contenders in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward