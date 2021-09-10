Spanish TV apologies for racist comment about Madrid player

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 file photo, Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga looks on during their League One soccer match against Montpellier, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France. Spain’s state television has on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 condemned and apologized for a racist comment made by a guest sports commentator during the presentation of Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga. Analyst Lorena Gonzalez was heard off-camera saying “this guy is blacker than his suit" during Camavinga's presentation this week. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)