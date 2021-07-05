Game 4 loss gives Lightning chance to win Stanley Cup in front of home fans

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as defenceman Jan Rutta (44) defends during overtime period Game 4 Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. When Anderson scored to avoid a sweep and give the Canadiens a 3-2 win in Game 4 – a glimmer of hope in the Stanley Cup final for the Canadian franchise – it meant hockey’s holy grail would be headed to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson