Another Canadian and world junior record for swimmer Summer McIntosh

Summer McIntosh of Canada swims the backstroke leg on her way to winning the women’s 400m Individual Medley at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The 16-year-old from Toronto eclipsed her own Canadian and world junior records in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Friday at the U.S. Open swimming competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn