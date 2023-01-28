Rybakina faces Sabalenka in women's Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan walks onto Rod Laver Arena ahead of the women's singles final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open women’s singles final between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka has started at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. She beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

