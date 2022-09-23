Canadian women down Fiji 24-7 in final test before Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Canada's Tyson Beukeboom (centre) in action during the 2022 Pacific Four Women's Rugby Series rugby match between NZ Black Ferns and Canada at Trusts Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Beukeboom celebrated her 50th cap with a try off the bench as Canada defeated Fiji 24-7 Friday in its final test match ahead of next month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rugby Canada-Dave Lintott **MANDATORY CREDIT**