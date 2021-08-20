"It's time": Star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist retires at 39

FILE - Then-New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist looks on from the bench during an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in New York, in this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, file photo. Henrik Lundqvist is abandoning a long-shot attempt to return from open-heart surgery in time to play for the Washington Capitals this season after a checkup last week showed some inflammation. Lundqvist tweeted Sunday, April 11, 2021, that the inflammation around his heart requires a few months of rest and recovery. The 39-year-old goaltender had set the goal for himself of trying to join the Capitals before the end of the season. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)