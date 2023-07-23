Canada's 4x100 men's relay team a step closer to 2024 Paris Olympics

Ruslan Gaziev of Canada swims in his heat of the men's 200m freestyle during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Canada's men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay is in a strong position to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a strong showing at the World Aquatics Championship on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake