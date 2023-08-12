England captain Harry Kane says he is leaving Tottenham ahead of expected move to Bayern Munich

FILE - Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans after his team lost 4-3 at the end of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, the club is still “working hard” to sign England captain Harry Kane after reports of delays in his expected transfer from Tottenham. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)