Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to third round of Miami Open

Felix Auger Aliassime, of Canada, returns a volley against Thiago Monteiro, of Brazil, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Auger-Aliassime pulled out a tough 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) win over Monteiro on Saturday to advance to the third round of the Miami Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Rassol