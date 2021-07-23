Bauer appears in court to fight sexual assault allegations

FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Bauer appeared in court Friday, July 23, 2021, to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)