DeVos made history at 2000 Gold Cup, now hopes to see Canada men lift another cup

Canadian national team's defender Jason Devos watches a teammate during aworkout at Niigata Stadium in Niigata, Japan, Wednesday, May 30, 2001.The Canadian men take on the defending champion U.S. in Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final, looking for their first trophy in 23 years. If they need to know what hoisting a trophy is like they don't have far to go. Jason deVos, Canada's Soccer's interim general secretary, captained Canada on its unlikely road to the 2000 Gold Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Junji Kurokawa