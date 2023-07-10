Fernandez, partner out of Wimbledon mixed doubles with 3rd-round loss to British pair

Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns to Caroline Garcia of France in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Fernandez and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to the British tandem of Olivia Nicholls and Jonny O'Mara on Monday in third-round mixed doubles action at WImbledon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali