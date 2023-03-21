Canada Basketball enters into jersey sponsorship deal with Sun Life

Canada Basketball displays their new basketball jersey in partnership with Sun Life for both the Senior Men's and Women's National Teams in Toronto on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - Insurance company Sun Life has entered into a multi-year jersey sponsorship agreement with Canada Basketball.

Canada senior national teams will feature the Sun Life logo on the front of their jerseys, starting July 1 when the women's team competes in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

The men's team will wear the new jersey at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, starting August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Sun Life became the Toronto Raptors’ first jersey patch sponsor in 2017.

