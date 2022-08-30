CF Montreal looks to break franchise points record with win over Red Bulls

CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, right, scores on a penalty kick against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston.Three points are all CF Montreal need to break the club record for most points in a season, and the Major League Soccer club can set a new mark with a win over the visiting New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRE$SS/AP/Michael Wyke