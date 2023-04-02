Canadian women sixth, men 13th at Hong Kong Sevens

New Zealand's Jazmin Hotham tries to avoid tackle by Australia's Madison Ashby during the gold medal match on the final day of rugby action at the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. New Zealand continued its domination of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday with both the men and women lifting the cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito