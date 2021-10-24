Ottawa Senators acquire centre Dylan Gambrell from San Jose Sharks for 7th-round pick

San Jose Sharks center Dylan Gambrell (7) vies for the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Andreas Athanasiou (22) during first period NHL hockey action in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. The Senators acquired 25-year-old centre Dylan Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, the team announced Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Avelar