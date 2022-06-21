Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

Vancouver Whitecaps' Florian Jungwirth, from left to right, Ranko Veselinovic and Erik Godoy celebrate Veselinovic's goal against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on June 4, 2022. A spot in the Canadian Championship final will be on the line Wednesday when York United takes on the Whitecaps in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck