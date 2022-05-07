Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) moves the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and teammate Ryan McDonagh (27) during first period Game 3 NHL hockey first-round playoff series action in Tampa, Fla., Friday, May 6, 2022. The Leafs beat the Lightning 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara