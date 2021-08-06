Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Saskatchewan 33 B.C. 29
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Detroit 1
Toronto 12 Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 6
N.Y. Yankees 3 Seattle 2 (11 innings)
Minnesota 5 Houston 4 (11 innings)
Oakland 4 Texas 1
National League
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 10 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8 Washington 4
Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 1
Colorado 14 Miami 2
Arizona 8 San Diego 5
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)
St. Louis 4 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.