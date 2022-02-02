REGINA, Sask. - Two goals from star centre Connor Bedard weren't enough for the Regina Pats as they fell 5-4 to the Saskatoon Blades.
Jayden Wiens and Kyle Crnkovic notched two goals while Brandon Liskowsky had a goal and two assists in the win for Saskatoon (22-15-1-1).
It's the Blades' fifth win in six games and third loss in a row for the Pats.
---
HURRICANES 5, BRONCOS 2
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Jason Hall bagged a win as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-2.
Hall had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes (16-18-2-1). Cole Nagy and Grayson Burzynski had the consolation goals for the Broncos (15-22-4-1).
The win helped the Hurricanes snap a two-game losing streak.
---
OIL KINGS 6, TIGERS 2
EDMONTON, Alta. - Edmonton outshot their southern Albertan rivals 47-20 and racked up a 6-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Dylan Guenther recorded two goals and two assists in the win for the Oil Kings (30-10-2-1). This was Edmonton's third straight win.
After a close first period, the Oil Kings pulled away from the Tigers (9-27-3-1). Medicine Hat was outshot 25-9 and 17-5 in the final two frames.
---
CHIEFS 3, COUGARS 2
SPOKANE,Wash. - It required overtime but the Spokane Chiefs overcame the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night in a 3-2 win. It's the second time this season the two clubs have met, with Prince George (18-22-1-1) winning the first outing. Bear Hughes, Raegan Wiles and Chase Bertholet notched the goals for the Chiefs (12-23-3-1).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.