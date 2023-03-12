Canada wins three medals on final day of short track speedskating world championships

Steven Dubois, right, of Canada competes against Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia during the quarterfinal of the men's 1,500-meter at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 10, 2023. Canada earned three bronze medals on the final day of the short track speedskating world championships on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon