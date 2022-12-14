Cameron and Wilkie earns silvers as Canada wins four medals at Para-Nordic World Cup

Natalie Wilkie of Canada competes during the women's middle distance free technique standing event of para cross country skiing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., and Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., earned silver medals as Canada won four medals on Wednesday at a Para-Nordic World Cup event.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Shuji Kajiyama