Canadians Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin on target in Turkish Super Lig opener

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, left, gets his head on the ball in front of French Guiana's Soleymann Auguste during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. Hutchinson and fellow Canadian Cyle Larin opened the Turkish Super Lig season in style Friday, each scoring in Besiktas' 3-0 win over Caykur Rizespor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck