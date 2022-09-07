Pirates claim Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins off of waivers

Toronto Blue Jays' Zack Collins is helped into the team's home run jacket by teammate Raimel Tapia after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Collins was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reed Hoffmann

BALTIMORE - The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins off waivers.

Collins, 27, was available after Toronto designated him for assignment on Monday.

He was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the White Sox that sent catcher Reese McGuire to Chicago on April 3.

Collins primarily served as the Blue Jays' third catcher behind all-star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen.

He is hitting .194 with four home runs over 72 at bats this season in the major leagues.

Collins played in 36 games for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays minor-league affiliate, where he hit .195 with five home runs and 28 runs batted in.

