Atlanta defender Brooks Lennon out 6-8 weeks after injuring his knee at BMO Field

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon (11) falls on top of CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lennon, who had to be carried off after suffering an injury in warmup prior to Saturday's 2-1 loss in Toronto, will be out six to eight weeks due to a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes