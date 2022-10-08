Santiago Espinal returns to Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal (5) follows through on a two-RBI single as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, looks on in the first inning of baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Espinal is back in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Game 2 of the American League wild card series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Gutierrez